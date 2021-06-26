iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.12 and a 1 year high of $241.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

