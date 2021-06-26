iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,619,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

