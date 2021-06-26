iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

