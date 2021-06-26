iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

