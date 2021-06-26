J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,945.77 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,760,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $14,687,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

