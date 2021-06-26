J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $175.10 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,945.77 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

