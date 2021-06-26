Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.57. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

