James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUVA opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

