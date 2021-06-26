James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NUVA opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
