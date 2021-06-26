James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.55

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 75278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

