James Latham plc (LTHM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50 on August 27th

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.35. James Latham has a twelve month low of GBX 752.55 ($9.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,032.43.
James Latham Company Profile
