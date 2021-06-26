James Latham plc (LTHM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50 on August 27th

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.35. James Latham has a twelve month low of GBX 752.55 ($9.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,032.43.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

