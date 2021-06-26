Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 16% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $443,096.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038048 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.