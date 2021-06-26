JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 5.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 28,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,392,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

