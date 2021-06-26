Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Sells 2,025 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at C$127,912.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$59.00 on Friday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$53.27 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The stock has a market cap of C$663.57 million and a P/E ratio of 31.09.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.50 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.