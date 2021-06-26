Joe Lister Sells 328 Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,116.50 ($14.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -35.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,368.18. The Unite Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.41).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.