Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.