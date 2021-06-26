Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

