JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.78. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

