JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 850

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 698 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 713.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

