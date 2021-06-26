JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,979.67 ($25.86).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,937.50 ($25.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £37.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,886.95.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

