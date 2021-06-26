JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,644.29 ($34.55).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,985 ($25.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,987.52. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In related news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.