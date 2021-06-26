JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04. The stock has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

