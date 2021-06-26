JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 276,642 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 83.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of AEO opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

