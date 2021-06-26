JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,677 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WABC. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

