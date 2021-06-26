JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) to “Neutral”

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PBLOF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99. Public Bank Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Public Bank Berhad
