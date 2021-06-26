Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Buys 4,646 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,646 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,017.68 ($6,555.63).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 962 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).

On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

LON:JEFI opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.