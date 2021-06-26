Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Buys 4,646 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,646 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,017.68 ($6,555.63).
Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 962 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).
- On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).
LON:JEFI opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.72.
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
