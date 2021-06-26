Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Sells $308,350.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stacy D. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Stacy D. Krause sold 9 shares of Kadant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575.00.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $178.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

