Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 63,992 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.8% during the first quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 67,907 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,186,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $301,608,000 after buying an additional 124,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 259,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 14,540,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,663,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.