Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $28.24 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 593,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 37.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 98,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,387,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.