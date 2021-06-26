Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 172,590 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,590 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,067. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

