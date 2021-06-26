Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 329,500 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 416.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,500 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

REXR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. 942,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.