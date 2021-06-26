Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €160.20 ($188.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -135.08. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €97.90 ($115.18) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

