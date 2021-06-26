Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €160.20 ($188.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -135.08. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €97.90 ($115.18) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

