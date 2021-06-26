Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €900.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €766.40 ($901.65).

KER stock opened at €759.20 ($893.18) on Friday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €710.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

