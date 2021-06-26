Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

KROS opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.45. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

