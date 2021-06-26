Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at C$33.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.