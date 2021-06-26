Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.