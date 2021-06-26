Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

