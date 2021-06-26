Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $161,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.