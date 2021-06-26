KuboCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuboCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00166656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.84 or 0.99453769 BTC.

KuboCoin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

