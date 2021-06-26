KuCoin Shares One Day Volume Reaches $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00586715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037987 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.