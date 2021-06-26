Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

