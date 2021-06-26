Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Up 7.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.85. Approximately 44,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 861,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.