L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.16. L Brands posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. 7,829,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,123. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.