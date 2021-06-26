Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.44. 1,249,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,403. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

