Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.07. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 in the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

