LBRY Credits Hits Market Cap of $12.23 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $416,322.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

