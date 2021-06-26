LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

LC stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.