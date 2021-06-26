Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $28.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,260,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,378.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,589 shares of company stock worth $17,368,058. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15,075.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,741 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407,041 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,383 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

