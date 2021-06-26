Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.24

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Liberty Financial Group Company Profile

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers residential mortgages; motor finance, commercial finance, business financing, SMSF lending, custom lending, and loans to self-managed super funds; and personal loans and small and medium enterprises loans.

