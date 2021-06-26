Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Insiders sold a total of 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188 over the last three months.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

