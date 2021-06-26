Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 151.46 ($1.98). The company has a market cap of £483.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

