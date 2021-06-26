Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 514.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.